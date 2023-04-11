Frontier Ball

Fort Sill held its first Garrison Ball April 15, 2023. This video kicked off the celebration of Garrison's yearly efforts and teamwork to sustain, support and defend.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 14:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879683
|VIRIN:
|230415-A-GO806-121
|Filename:
|DOD_109575260
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
