Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Vehicle Management Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A video highlighting the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management's mission and how they contribute to the mission of the Air Force. Vehicle management services a wide variety of vehicles on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman William Finn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879655
    VIRIN: 230414-F-QO903-001
    Filename: DOD_109574936
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Vehicle Management Feature, by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Vehicle
    Transportation
    Davis-Monthan
    Maintenance
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT