A video highlighting the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management's mission and how they contribute to the mission of the Air Force. Vehicle management services a wide variety of vehicles on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 12:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879655
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-QO903-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109574936
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Vehicle Management Feature, by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
