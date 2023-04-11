2023 Mission Support Leaders' Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nearly 200 Air and Space Force installation leaders attend the Air Force

Installation and Mission Support Center Mission Support Leaders' Summit April

11-13, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. With a theme of Strengthening the

Department of the Air Force's Power Projection Platforms, the summit fostered

collaboration and prompted discussions about trends and issues impacting the

installation and mission support community.