Nearly 200 Air and Space Force installation leaders attend the Air Force
Installation and Mission Support Center Mission Support Leaders' Summit April
11-13, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. With a theme of Strengthening the
Department of the Air Force's Power Projection Platforms, the summit fostered
collaboration and prompted discussions about trends and issues impacting the
installation and mission support community.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879651
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-HE309-473
|Filename:
|DOD_109574922
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Mission Support Leaders' Summit, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Air and Space Force installations takes center stage at summit
