    2023 Mission Support Leaders' Summit

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Nearly 200 Air and Space Force installation leaders attend the Air Force
    Installation and Mission Support Center Mission Support Leaders' Summit April
    11-13, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. With a theme of Strengthening the
    Department of the Air Force's Power Projection Platforms, the summit fostered
    collaboration and prompted discussions about trends and issues impacting the
    installation and mission support community.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879651
    VIRIN: 230414-F-HE309-473
    Filename: DOD_109574922
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TX, US

    This work, 2023 Mission Support Leaders' Summit, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening Air and Space Force installations takes center stage at summit

    mission support
    installation
    Air Force
    Leaders Summit
    AFIMSC
    Space Force

