Joint Base Charleston C-17 Prepares for Takeoff

Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff at Joint Base Charleston, SC. The C-17 and the Airmen who maintain and pilot it are crucial to accomplishing Air Mobility Command's mission to provide global air mobility with the right effects, the right place, and the right time. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)