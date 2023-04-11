Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston C-17 Prepares for Takeoff

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for takeoff at Joint Base Charleston, SC. The C-17 and the Airmen who maintain and pilot it are crucial to accomplishing Air Mobility Command's mission to provide global air mobility with the right effects, the right place, and the right time. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 12:16
    Location: SC, US

    C-17
    Globemaster
    Charleston
    AMC
    437th

