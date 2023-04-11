Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Air Force PT Components

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lauren Swanger, Physical Training Leader at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, explains and demonstrates the new components of the Air Force physical fitness test. The new version of the test offers Airmen variability when it comes to maintaining their physical readiness, understanding that each Airman has individual needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 15:50
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Physical Fitness
    Robins AFB
    Readiness
    PT
    78th ABW
    weeklyvideos

