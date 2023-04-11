New Air Force PT Components

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Lauren Swanger, Physical Training Leader at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, explains and demonstrates the new components of the Air Force physical fitness test. The new version of the test offers Airmen variability when it comes to maintaining their physical readiness, understanding that each Airman has individual needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)