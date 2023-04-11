Senior Airman Lauren Swanger, Physical Training Leader at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, explains and demonstrates the new components of the Air Force physical fitness test. The new version of the test offers Airmen variability when it comes to maintaining their physical readiness, understanding that each Airman has individual needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 15:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879649
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-HK415-388
|Filename:
|DOD_109574920
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Air Force PT Components, by SSgt Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
