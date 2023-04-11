AFRL’s Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) program is developing more efficient, compact and stable combustor designs for Liquid Rocket Engines (LREs).
The technology development approach integrates the state-of-the-art Modeling & Simulation (M&S) and experiments. A combination of DoD High Performance Computing Center clusters and cutting-edge diagnostics are employed to advance this revolutionary technology as quickly as possible for transition to the warfighter.
