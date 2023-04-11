Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL’s Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) program is developing more efficient, compact and stable combustor designs for Liquid Rocket Engines (LREs).
    The technology development approach integrates the state-of-the-art Modeling & Simulation (M&S) and experiments. A combination of DoD High Performance Computing Center clusters and cutting-edge diagnostics are employed to advance this revolutionary technology as quickly as possible for transition to the warfighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879639
    VIRIN: 230412-O-HW161-601
    Filename: DOD_109574837
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine, by Bradley Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    Rocket
    Space
    AFRL
    RV
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT