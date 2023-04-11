video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes team is committed to following the eight Balfour Beatty Communities 'We Care' pillars every day. Recently the Fort Stewart team came together to showcase their hard work and dedication to providing quality housing for our Dogface Soldiers and families.