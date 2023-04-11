Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes team is committed to following the eight Balfour Beatty Communities 'We Care' pillars every day. Recently the Fort Stewart team came together to showcase their hard work and dedication to providing quality housing for our Dogface Soldiers and families.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 11:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879633
    VIRIN: 230414-D-AI640-511
    Filename: DOD_109574788
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, We Care, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Balfour Beatty Communities
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart Family Homes
    Hunter Army Airfield Homes

