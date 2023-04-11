2-2 FAR Big Deuce Best Section Competition
On 5 April 2023, Soldiers of 2-2 Field Artillery Battalion participated in the culminating event of the Big Deuce Best Section Competition.
428th Field Artillery BDE, Fort Sill, OK
04/14/2023
B-Roll Package
00:07:16:06
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879631
|VIRIN:
|230405-D-NU467-601
|Filename:
|DOD_109574765
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-ROLL: 2-2 FAR Big Deuce Best Section Competition, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT