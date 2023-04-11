Space Station (ISS) designed and built by cadets and faculty at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). Falcon Neuro demonstrates for the first time the use of biologically-inspired event-based, or neuromorphic, cameras for use in space.
Falcon Neuro is small, but mighty! It contains two neuromorphic cameras which were modified, by Western Sydney University (WSU) in Sydney, Australia, for use in space.
