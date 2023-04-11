video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Station (ISS) designed and built by cadets and faculty at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). Falcon Neuro demonstrates for the first time the use of biologically-inspired event-based, or neuromorphic, cameras for use in space.



Falcon Neuro is small, but mighty! It contains two neuromorphic cameras which were modified, by Western Sydney University (WSU) in Sydney, Australia, for use in space.