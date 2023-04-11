Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Neuro

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Erin Crawley 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Space Station (ISS) designed and built by cadets and faculty at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). Falcon Neuro demonstrates for the first time the use of biologically-inspired event-based, or neuromorphic, cameras for use in space.

    Falcon Neuro is small, but mighty! It contains two neuromorphic cameras which were modified, by Western Sydney University (WSU) in Sydney, Australia, for use in space.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 11:36
    Location: US

