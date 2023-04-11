MLB Shout-out for the Seattle Mariners Military Appreciation Game.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 10:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|879626
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-LY160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109574707
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|BEND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MLB Shout-out for the Seattle Mariners, by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT