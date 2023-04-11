video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of 2-2 FAR participated in the culminating event of the Big Deuce Best Section Competition, with winners to be announced on May 4th! Congratulations to each of you for your hard work during the week of grueling competition