Senior Airman Andrew De Leon, 39th Comptroller Squadron, recorded a radio spot highlighting the squadron's customer service counter team while stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 14, 2023 audiogram. The 39th CPTS recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 09:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|879617
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-ZL078-003
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_109574554
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik - Audiogram - 39th Comptroller Squadron - Customer Service Counter - SrA Andrew De Leon, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
