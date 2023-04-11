Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Advanced Naval Technology Exercises will be conducted in South Carolina and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina from April 4-6 and April 17-28. ANTX is conducted to assist naval and joint forces in maintaining a competitive technical advantage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879615
    VIRIN: 230414-M-FJ221-1002
    Filename: DOD_109574497
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (AFN Version), by LCpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DMAMPROD
    ANTX
    ADVANCED NAVAL TECHNOLOGY EXERCISE
    USMCNEWS
    DMAMVMM (DMAMAMM)

