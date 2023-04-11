Mission Support Summit Focuses on Strengthening Power-Projection Platforms

Nearly 200 Air and Space Force installation leaders attend the Air Force
Installation and Mission Support Center Mission Support Leaders' Summit April
11-13, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. With a theme of Strengthening the
Department of the Air Force's Power Projection Platforms, the summit fostered
collaboration and prompted discussions about trends and issues impacting the
installation and mission support community. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke
Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 08:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879598
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-HE309-668
|Filename:
|DOD_109574324
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
