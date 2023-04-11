Italian and American soldiers swap rations (master)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    04.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Warm pizza in a packet? And a toothbrush for every meal. US and Italian paratroopers swap rations.

    Synopsis
    Every army in NATO has its own field ration. While perhaps not the height of culinary expression, these rations give soldiers the calories they need to power through a hard day in the field. From Ally to Ally, their contents differ in small, interesting ways.

    Watch a US and Italian paratrooper swap their ration packs while on exercise in Italy. From warm pizza in a packet to ravioli in a can and toothbrushes, these soldiers may be from different continents but they find common ground in condiments.

    Filmed during joint airborne operations, about 800 paratroopers from the US Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Italian Army’s 4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment and the German Army’s 26th Airborne Regiment performed several jumps over a drop zone in northern Italy.
    Transcript
    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    So I have a present for you.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Okay, I’m excited.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    I have an Italian ration kit to exchange if you want.

    GRAPHIC: Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Oh, I'd love to.
    I also have something for you as well.
    It's our pizza slice cheese version of the MRE for the American.

    GRAPHIC: Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Oh, perfect.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    So there you go. Let’s see.

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    RATIONS SWAP

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—


    GRAPHIC: US SINGLE MEAL

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    So here we have pizza slice cheese.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Oh, it will be interesting.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    So with American MREs,
    we have a kind of a water-based system
    to heat them up.


    Yes, it comes with
    handy instructions here.

    What you’re going to do
    is we’re going to take our water, and it doesn't have to be hot.

    So we're going to go in here and we're going to fill it up to the black lines on the bottom. But the water reacts with the heater inside.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    I typically wait about three minutes for it to heat up.
    But we can honestly, this one,
    it's kind of exploding.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    I'm quite surprised.
    I have another conception of pizza.

    GRAPHIC: PIZZA SLICE

    Okay.

    It's like a toast. Okay.
    We try.

    Okay.
    We can survive with this.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    You can survive with it.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Instead of pizza I prefer to call it like toast.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Like toast? Yep.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Good.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    INTERVIEWER

    Another bite, no?

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    No thank you, I appreciate it.

    Okay, here we have a cracker.

    GRAPHIC: PEANUT BUTTER & CRACKERS

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Oh, chunky peanut butter. I like a lot.

    I spread like that.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    How universal is it that everybody loves the peanut butter and crackers.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Good. I like

    Oh, this is spicy.

    GRAPHIC: JALAPENO CASHEWS

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Yeah, that's the jalapeno cashews I think.
    They're pretty good.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    After that I need a lot of water.

    Some sauce.
    I drink like this?

    GRAPHIC: APPLE SAUCE

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Yeah, you just peel open
    the top and then you can just...

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Oh, it’s like a jam.

    For breakfast, it could be good.

    Thank you very much.

    Here is the 24-hour combat ration.
    I will show you, there are three boxes.
    One is for breakfast, one is for lunch
    and the last one is for supper.

    GRAPHIC: ITALIAN 24HR RATION

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Perfect. Okay, let's see what’s in here.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Here we have the breakfast
    and then you can open like this.
    And there are a lot of accessories inside

    For brushing teeth.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Oh, my gosh. Okay.
    it comes with three toothbrushes
    and a teeny tiny toothpaste.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Napkin with some disposable spoon.
    You have something to sanitise the water.
    You have salt.
    Instant coffee.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Oh, nice.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    You have a milk condensate.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Oh, wow, okay.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Chocolate.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Oh, my gosh. There’s a lot.


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    Something for your teeth to clean.

    And here is, we have
    a little stuff to use it to make the other cans
    that are inside the other box hot, warm, hot.

    For lunch, here we have
    these cans with the typical ravioli
    ‘al ragù’ [with Bolognese sauce].
    That is the Italian main dish, in general.
    And of course, to eat like that,
    cold, is not good.
    But if you make it warm.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Yeah.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    You can put it like that.

    GRAPHIC: RAVIOLI WITH BOLOGNESE SAUCE


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    It's actually pretty good.


    It tastes, I don't know if
    you ever had minestrone soup?

    But the sauce kind of tastes like that.
    And then...I don't know.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    If you like the lunch more than the dinner
    then you can change.
    For example, here.
    Soup.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Oh nice.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    With beans and pasta.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    That sounds actually really good.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    And then we have chicken.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    The chicken in jelly?

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    And another bar.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    Okay, let's do the chicken in jelly.

    GRAPHIC: CHICKEN IN JELLY

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    It's not bad. It's just...
    it's like a weird consistency, a weird texture especially in jelly. But it’s not that bad.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    This is Macedonia [fruit salad], the mix of fruit.


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army

    I'll try it out.

    GRAPHIC: FRUIT SALAD

    It kind of throws me back to when I go to school, when I used to go to school or high school and my mom would pack me lunches and she either give me like the apple sauces

    or the little plastic cups with all the fruits in them.

    But I really like the fruit cup.

    I really like the fact that it comes with the candies and the toothbrush and toothpaste.

    That's pretty cool. I really enjoyed it.

    I like how much stuff you got with it.

    I think in terms of how easy it is to carry around probably like a five,

    but just like overall experience,
    I'd say about seven or eight too.

    I really liked the ravioli. I didn't like the chicken and the meat in the jelly.

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Fabio,
    4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army

    I understand.

    Eight. Eight because in general when you go out
    there, it’s quite good to not have so many
    things to carry. Exactly.

    At the end you don’t need to survive with this for a lot of years but just for a short period.

    So I think it's quite good.

    Thank you.

    END

    Music
    Surreptitious Behaviour by Frank Sarkissian
    Awkward moment instrumental by Davoli
    Molto Bene instrumental by Durst
    Two peas in a pod instrumental by Sarkissian

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879593
    VIRIN: 230414-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109574304
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

