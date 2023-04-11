Italian and American soldiers swap rations (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warm pizza in a packet? And a toothbrush for every meal. US and Italian paratroopers swap rations.



Synopsis

Every army in NATO has its own field ration. While perhaps not the height of culinary expression, these rations give soldiers the calories they need to power through a hard day in the field. From Ally to Ally, their contents differ in small, interesting ways.



Watch a US and Italian paratrooper swap their ration packs while on exercise in Italy. From warm pizza in a packet to ravioli in a can and toothbrushes, these soldiers may be from different continents but they find common ground in condiments.



Filmed during joint airborne operations, about 800 paratroopers from the US Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Italian Army’s 4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment and the German Army’s 26th Airborne Regiment performed several jumps over a drop zone in northern Italy.

Transcript

