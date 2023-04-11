Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCIAL MEDIA REEL: Iron Lion Airborne Operation

    BELGIUM

    04.12.2023

    Video by Maj. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Anvil Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a bilateral airborne operation from a CH-47 Chinook as part of exercise Iron Lion near Camp Beverlo, Belgium on April 13, 2023.

    Exercise Iron Lion is a bilateral airborne exercise between the United States and Belgium that is designed to build tactical airborne interoperability between 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Belgian 3rd Paratroopers Battalion.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photograph by Maj. Rob Haake)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 04:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879577
    VIRIN: 230413-A-JX242-0024
    PIN: 13199
    Filename: DOD_109574103
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

