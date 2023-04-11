Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AASAB celebrates Month of the Military Child

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen send messages back home to their children during Month of the Military Child at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 7, 2023. AASAB recognizes the daily challenges and sacrifices military children overcome, especially while their parent is deployed. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AASAB celebrates Month of the Military Child, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military families
    deployment
    Month of the Military Child
    military kids

