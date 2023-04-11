AASAB celebrates Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen send messages back home to their children during Month of the Military Child at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 7, 2023. AASAB recognizes the daily challenges and sacrifices military children overcome, especially while their parent is deployed. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)