Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo financial specialist Norman Okada gives basic financial advice to American Forces Network listeners in a radio segment, Money Mondays on April 10, 2023. Money Mondays will be an ongoing series on AFN radio to help listeners learn how to manage their finances. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 22:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879556
|VIRIN:
|230410-N-OR754-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109573828
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Sasebo, Money Monday Episode 1, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT