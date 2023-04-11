Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sasebo, Money Monday Episode 1

    JAPAN

    04.10.2023

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo financial specialist Norman Okada gives basic financial advice to American Forces Network listeners in a radio segment, Money Mondays on April 10, 2023. Money Mondays will be an ongoing series on AFN radio to help listeners learn how to manage their finances. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julia Brockman)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 22:41
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: JP

    AFN sasebo
    #afnsasebo #moneymonday #afn #cfas

