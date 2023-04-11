Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | 1st Annual Balikatan Friendship Basketball Tournament

    PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. and Philippine service members participate in the first-ever Annual Balikatan Friendship Basketball Tournament during Balikatan 23 at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, April 11, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, improve capabilities, and reinforce the shared security relationship built over decades of training and cooperation. More than 17,600 troops are participating in Balikatan 23, the 38th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 01:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879551
    VIRIN: 230411-F-DJ879-2001
    Filename: DOD_109573792
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | 1st Annual Balikatan Friendship Basketball Tournament, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    AFP
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

