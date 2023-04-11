Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin National Guard fire suppression response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters employing Bambi buckets to support fire suppression efforts in Juneau County, Wisconsin, April 13, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879546
    VIRIN: 230413-Z-A3612-1147
    Filename: DOD_109573669
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard fire suppression response, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT