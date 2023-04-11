Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters employing Bambi buckets to support fire suppression efforts in Juneau County, Wisconsin, April 13, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879545
|VIRIN:
|230413-Z-A3612-1146
|Filename:
|DOD_109573650
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wisconsin National Guard fire suppression response, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT