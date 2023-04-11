Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minute - Checking in on your friends tips

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Londi Cox, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Family Advocacy intervention specialist, sits down with the 18th Wing Public Affairs Team during a Mental Health Minute segment on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2022. Dr. Cox discussed tips on how to effectively check in on your friends. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena AB
    Friendships
    MHM
    Mental Health Minute

