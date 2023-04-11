Interview with Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on the MAFFS mission

Interview with Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on the Mobile Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) mission, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 13, 2023. Maj. Gen. Berry visited the base to meet with the Airmen participating in the week-long training event held jointly between the Nevada Air National Guard, Wyoming National Guard, U.S. Forest Service, and several other federal and state agencies that collaborate to fight wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879539
|VIRIN:
|230413-Z-QD586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109573613
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
