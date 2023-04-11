Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on the MAFFS mission

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Interview with Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on the Mobile Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) mission, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 13, 2023. Maj. Gen. Berry visited the base to meet with the Airmen participating in the week-long training event held jointly between the Nevada Air National Guard, Wyoming National Guard, U.S. Forest Service, and several other federal and state agencies that collaborate to fight wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879539
    VIRIN: 230413-Z-QD586-1001
    Filename: DOD_109573613
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on the MAFFS mission, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    C-130H Hercules
    National Guard Bureau
    USDA
    Air Force Reserve
    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    California Air National Guard
    Air Force
    C-130
    U.S Northern Command
    MAFFS
    146th Airlift Wing
    153rd Airlift Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules
    U.S. Forest Service
    Aerial Firefighting
    NIFC
    First Air Force
    MAFFS AEG
    AEG MAFFS
    National Interagency Firefighting Center
    Modular Aerial Fire Fighting Systems
    2023 MAFFS
    Fire Season 2023
    Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry

