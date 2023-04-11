Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9Eagles Tribute Video

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Tribute Video honoring the lives of the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) killed in a helicopter crash March 29, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 18:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879537
    VIRIN: 230414-A-XX999-010
    Filename: DOD_109573529
    Length: 00:31:53
    Location: US

