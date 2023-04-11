The Combative Team - NCO - SFC Ortiz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SFC Juan Ortiz talks about the Combatives team heading down to Fort Benning, GA to compete in the All Army Combatives Tournament next week.



They are training and working techniques in preparation for the Tournament.