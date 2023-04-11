Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combative Team - NCO - SFC Ortiz

    FT. RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    SFC Juan Ortiz talks about the Combatives team heading down to Fort Benning, GA to compete in the All Army Combatives Tournament next week.

    They are training and working techniques in preparation for the Tournament.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 17:44
    Video ID: 879530
    VIRIN: 230401-O-PA219-572
    Filename: DOD_109573401
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FT. RILEY, KS, US

