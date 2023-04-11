Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Firing Detail

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A U.S. Army firing detail assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a ceremonial firing as part of a memorial ceremony at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879527
    VIRIN: 230413-A-AW719-851
    Filename: DOD_109573342
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US 

    TAGS

    Memorial
    101st Airborne
    Army
    9Eagles

