A U.S. Army firing detail assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a ceremonial firing as part of a memorial ceremony at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt.)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879527
|VIRIN:
|230413-A-AW719-851
|Filename:
|DOD_109573342
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Firing Detail, by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT