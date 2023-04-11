101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Firing Detail

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army firing detail assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a ceremonial firing as part of a memorial ceremony at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt.)