Neuromorphic computing, which draws insights from
neuroscience to create chips that function more like the
biological brain, aspires to deliver orders of magnitude
improvements in energy efficiency, speed of computation
and efficiency of learning across a range of edge
applications. This development and demonstration program,
emphasizes integration of advanced neuromorphic
technologies into space and airborne experiments for
on-system learning. Advance architectures exposing
new capabilities for artificial intelligence, machine
learning and autonomous solutions for edge computing.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879522
|VIRIN:
|230412-O-NQ323-134
|Filename:
|DOD_109573158
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Neuromorphic Computing for Space, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Research Laboratory
