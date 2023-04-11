Neuromorphic Computing for Space

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Neuromorphic computing, which draws insights from

neuroscience to create chips that function more like the

biological brain, aspires to deliver orders of magnitude

improvements in energy efficiency, speed of computation

and efficiency of learning across a range of edge

applications. This development and demonstration program,

emphasizes integration of advanced neuromorphic

technologies into space and airborne experiments for

on-system learning. Advance architectures exposing

new capabilities for artificial intelligence, machine

learning and autonomous solutions for edge computing.