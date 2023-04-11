Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Neuromorphic Computing for Space

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Neuromorphic computing, which draws insights from
    neuroscience to create chips that function more like the
    biological brain, aspires to deliver orders of magnitude
    improvements in energy efficiency, speed of computation
    and efficiency of learning across a range of edge
    applications. This development and demonstration program,
    emphasizes integration of advanced neuromorphic
    technologies into space and airborne experiments for
    on-system learning. Advance architectures exposing
    new capabilities for artificial intelligence, machine
    learning and autonomous solutions for edge computing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 15:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neuromorphic Computing for Space, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Research Laboratory

