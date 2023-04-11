Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Posthumous Promotion/ Awards Ceremony

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a posthumous awards and promotion ceremony at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers of Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879512
    VIRIN: 230413-A-MB765-804
    Filename: DOD_109573011
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US 

