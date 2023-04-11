Charlie Company Posthumous Promotion/ Awards Ceremony

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a posthumous awards and promotion ceremony at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers of Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023.
|04.13.2023
|04.13.2023 15:19
|B-Roll
|879512
|230413-A-MB765-804
|DOD_109573011
|00:02:52
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|0
|0
