A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists a motor vessel captain experiencing heart attack-like symptoms 218 miles offshore Alabama on April 12, 2023. The captain was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879510
|VIRIN:
|220413-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109572979
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel captain 218 miles offshore, Alabama, by PO2 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
