    Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel captain 218 miles offshore, Alabama

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists a motor vessel captain experiencing heart attack-like symptoms 218 miles offshore Alabama on April 12, 2023. The captain was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    medevac
    rescue
    new orleans
    hoist
    air station
    helicopter

