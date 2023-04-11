Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Wildlife Safety

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is home to much wildlife, including bears and moose, and requires safe habits to ensure wildlife safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 13:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879504
    VIRIN: 230403-F-RJ686-1001
    Filename: DOD_109572821
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, JBER Wildlife Safety, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    safety
    wildlife
    bear
    JBER
    moose

