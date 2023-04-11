Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is home to much wildlife, including bears and moose, and requires safe habits to ensure wildlife safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 13:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|879504
|VIRIN:
|230403-F-RJ686-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109572821
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBER Wildlife Safety, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT