    2022 WPW & AFSAM Small Arms Championship

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Daniel Condit 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    2022 WPW & AFSAM Small Arms Championship hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center at Camp Robinson, Ark.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879503
    VIRIN: 220321-Z-PJ278-1002
    Filename: DOD_109572774
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 WPW & AFSAM Small Arms Championship, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Condit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    NGMTC
    WPW2022
    AFSFAM2022

