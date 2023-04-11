Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kettering Bug - AFRL Museum Tech Series

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Kevin Rusnak, Historian for AFLCMC, presents the history of the modern cruise missile. The Kettering Bug, created over 100 years ago.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    AFResearchLab
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    kettering bug

