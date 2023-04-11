Kettering Bug - AFRL Museum Tech Series

Kevin Rusnak, Historian for AFLCMC, presents the history of the modern cruise missile. The Kettering Bug, created over 100 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 12:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879498
|VIRIN:
|230210-O-NQ323-033
|Filename:
|DOD_109572658
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
