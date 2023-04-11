Recruit Takeover Sustained Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits participate in the sustained run at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Illinois. RTC's recruit physical training program is a 6-day per week program which uses the exercise science principles of specificity, progressive overload of intensity, frequency and duration, variation, and strategic recovery. It consists of at least two run events per week, and three strength training events per week. This training evolution is designed to strengthen their core and improve their physical condition. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)