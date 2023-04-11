Recruits go through the confidence chamber at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. The confidence chamber is a combination of classroom instructions, safety briefs, and an opportunity for recruits to properly wear the M50 series protective mask in a controlled environment. This evolution gives recruits confidence in their equipment to prepare them for potential real-world situations. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Recruit Training Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 12:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|879494
|VIRIN:
|230406-N-PG340-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_109572616
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Recruit Takeover Confidence Chamber, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
