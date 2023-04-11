Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Takeover Confidence Chamber

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits go through the confidence chamber at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. The confidence chamber is a combination of classroom instructions, safety briefs, and an opportunity for recruits to properly wear the M50 series protective mask in a controlled environment. This evolution gives recruits confidence in their equipment to prepare them for potential real-world situations. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Recruit Training Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 12:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 879494
    VIRIN: 230406-N-PG340-2005
    Filename: DOD_109572616
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Takeover Confidence Chamber, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    US Navy

