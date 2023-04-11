Recruit Takeover Confidence Chamber

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits go through the confidence chamber at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. The confidence chamber is a combination of classroom instructions, safety briefs, and an opportunity for recruits to properly wear the M50 series protective mask in a controlled environment. This evolution gives recruits confidence in their equipment to prepare them for potential real-world situations. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Recruit Training Command Public Affairs)