The Dyess Big Country Air Fest features an array of aerial performers available for the public, such as the US Army Golden Knights. The Air Fest takes place April 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879493
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-UB464-792
|Filename:
|DOD_109572578
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess Big Country Air Fest: Golden Knights Promo, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT