    Dyess Big Country Air Fest: Golden Knights Promo

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Dyess Big Country Air Fest features an array of aerial performers available for the public, such as the US Army Golden Knights. The Air Fest takes place April 22, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879493
    VIRIN: 230406-F-UB464-792
    Filename: DOD_109572578
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Dyess Big Country Air Fest: Golden Knights Promo, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Golden Knights
    Dyess
    Army
    Abilene
    2023

