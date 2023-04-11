Life on a Destroyer is hard, but the shipmates who work alongside you make it all worth it (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri).
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879486
|VIRIN:
|230327-N-AB310-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109572351
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Life on a DDG Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT