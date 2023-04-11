Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Life on a DDG Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    All Hands Magazine

    Life on a Destroyer is hard, but the shipmates who work alongside you make it all worth it (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879486
    VIRIN: 230327-N-AB310-1001
    Filename: DOD_109572351
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life on a DDG Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ship
    ddg
    destroyer
    us navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT