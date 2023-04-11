Wet Stuff on Hot Stuff

Did you know that the U.S. Navy Farrier Firefighting School trains up to 300-500 service members and foreign personnel per week? The school is named after Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Gerald W. Farrier, who sadly lost his life during the USS Forrestal (CV-59) disaster (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri).
