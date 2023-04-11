Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Stuff on Hot Stuff

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    All Hands Magazine

    Did you know that the U.S. Navy Farrier Firefighting School trains up to 300-500 service members and foreign personnel per week? The school is named after Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Gerald W. Farrier, who sadly lost his life during the USS Forrestal (CV-59) disaster (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri).

