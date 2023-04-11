Actor Gerard Butler and Director Donovan Marsh of the submarine movie Hunter Killer visited Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT to meet real U.S. Navy submariners, tour the attack submarine USS Hartford, and share a special premiere of the movie with Sailors on base (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri).
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 12:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879481
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-AB310-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109572224
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gerard Butler with U.S. Navy Submariners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
