Gerard Butler with U.S. Navy Submariners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879481" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Actor Gerard Butler and Director Donovan Marsh of the submarine movie Hunter Killer visited Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT to meet real U.S. Navy submariners, tour the attack submarine USS Hartford, and share a special premiere of the movie with Sailors on base (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri).