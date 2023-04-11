Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gerard Butler with U.S. Navy Submariners

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    All Hands Magazine

    Actor Gerard Butler and Director Donovan Marsh of the submarine movie Hunter Killer visited Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT to meet real U.S. Navy submariners, tour the attack submarine USS Hartford, and share a special premiere of the movie with Sailors on base (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri).

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879481
    VIRIN: 230313-N-AB310-1001
    Filename: DOD_109572224
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gerard Butler with U.S. Navy Submariners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    underwater
    submarine
    us navy
    hunter killer
    gerard butler

