    BAMC Pharmacy

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins say thank you to BAMC’s pharmacy team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 08:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879473
    VIRIN: 230413-D-CD868-1027
    Filename: DOD_109572165
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Pharmacy, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    pharmacy
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

