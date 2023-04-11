Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: $10,000 Reserve Bonus, CCAF Operational Pause, Sentinel Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, prior-service enlisted Airmen can get a $10,000 signing bonus if they join the Reserves, the Community College of the Air Force is close to completing their system upgrade for better service, and the new Sentinel ICBM is poised to replace the aging Minuteman III.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 08:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879472
    VIRIN: 230413-F-BG083-1002
    Filename: DOD_109572159
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: $10,000 Reserve Bonus, CCAF Operational Pause, Sentinel Deployment, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT