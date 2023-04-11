AFN Incirlik 67th Anniversary - JFK Memorial Tribute 1963

American Forces Network Incirlik marked its 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2023. This video pays tribute to those serving at Armed Forces Radio Services Incirlik following the death of President John F. Kennedy Nov. 22, 1963. The quoted article appeared in the Nov. 25, 1963, edition of the Incirlik Insider, Incirlik's base newspaper. Special thanks to Dr. John Provan for preserving the AFRTS archives and to the 39th Air Base Wing Historian for maintaining the newspaper archives. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
