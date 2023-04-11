Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik 67th Anniversary - JFK Memorial Tribute 1963

    1, TURKEY

    04.13.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik marked its 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 1, 2023. This video pays tribute to those serving at Armed Forces Radio Services Incirlik following the death of President John F. Kennedy Nov. 22, 1963. The quoted article appeared in the Nov. 25, 1963, edition of the Incirlik Insider, Incirlik's base newspaper. Special thanks to Dr. John Provan for preserving the AFRTS archives and to the 39th Air Base Wing Historian for maintaining the newspaper archives. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 08:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879466
    VIRIN: 230413-F-ZL078-003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109572109
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: 1, TR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Kennedy
    American Forces Network
    AFRS
    JFK
    AFN Incirlik
    Armed Forces Radio Service

