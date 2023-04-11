Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Profession of Arms (Updated)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Team Mildenhall is dedicated to the profession of arms, welcome to a team unlike any you have ever served on. (Original video 210809-F-SZ986-064)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 07:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879464
    VIRIN: 230413-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_109572103
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Profession of Arms (Updated), by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Mildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    100thARW
    95thRCS
    352ndSOW
    727thAMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT