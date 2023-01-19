Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Joe with the CO (Jan 19 2023)

    SPAIN

    01.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robyn Melvin 

    AFN Rota

    Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer of NAVSTA Rota, spoke on air with Beth Winsper, MWR Gym Rep; Corban Irwin, NAVSTA Rota's dietitian; Kay Lehman, NAVSTA Rota's nutritionist; and LCDR Jenny Paul, NAVSTA Rota Hospital's PAO, about healthy eating and new years resolutions.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:34:43
    This work, Morning Joe with the CO (Jan 19 2023), by PO1 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

