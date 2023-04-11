Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package: Sky Soldiers Conduct Sustained Airborne Training With Belgian Troops

    BELGIUM

    04.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct sustained airborne training (SAT) with Belgian troops from the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment on Camp Beverlo, Belgium, April 11, 2023.

    Exercise Iron Lion is a bilateral airborne exercise between the United States and Belgium that is designed to build airborne interoperability between 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Belgian 3rd Paratroopers Battalion through multiple airborne operations and tactical maneuver training.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 07:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879457
    VIRIN: 230411-A-GT094-729
    PIN: 230411
    Filename: DOD_109572046
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BE

