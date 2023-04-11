B-Roll Package: Sky Soldiers Conduct Sustained Airborne Training With Belgian Troops

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct sustained airborne training (SAT) with Belgian troops from the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment on Camp Beverlo, Belgium, April 11, 2023.
Exercise Iron Lion is a bilateral airborne exercise between the United States and Belgium that is designed to build airborne interoperability between 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Belgian 3rd Paratroopers Battalion through multiple airborne operations and tactical maneuver training.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez
|04.11.2023
|04.13.2023 07:25
|B-Roll
|879457
|230411-A-GT094-729
|230411
|DOD_109572046
|00:01:13
|BE
|2
|2
Europe
Allies
173rd Airborne Brigade
Partners
Combat Ready
Mission Readiness
United States Army
Army
173rd
Lethal
Agile
Winning Matters
United States Department of Defense (DOD)
US European Command (USEUCOM)
US Army Europe - Africa (USAREUR-AF)
US Army Southern European Task Force (SETAF)
