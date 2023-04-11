Wet Silk Training (Video B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct wet silk training in the Vicenza swimming pool, Italy, April 12, 2023. In this training, the Paratroopers swim underwater. This exercise is part of deliberate water airborne operation familiarization training before an upcoming jump at Lake Garda, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)