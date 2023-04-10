Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Ms. Amy Jo Jenkins, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of sexual assault prevention and awareness and shares her experiences as a SARC for the U.S. military. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 03:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879440
    VIRIN: 230410-N-LW994-1001
    Filename: DOD_109571854
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Diego Garcia, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AFNPacificSpotlight

