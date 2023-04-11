B-roll of Hawaii State House Special Committee Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Representatives of the House Special Committee on Red Hill toured the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, April 12, 2023. The visit provided the House Special Committee on Red Hill and Mr. Luke Meyers of the Governor’s Water Committee to tour the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and meet with key leaders on the status of Red Hill including defueling, closure and remediation. The House Special Committee on Red Hill is a seven-member committee whose purpose is to address issues related to Red Hill, water contamination and remediation, and all related impacts. The governor’s committee monitors the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provides the people of Hawaii with regular updates and status reports.