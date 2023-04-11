BONE MARROW DONORS

MSgt Abraham Vallejo leads a team of volunteers to have a week-long bone marrow donor registry drive on Yokota AB.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 21:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879427
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-KW390-663
|Filename:
|DOD_109571471
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
DoD
Yokota AB
Air Force
Salute to Life
