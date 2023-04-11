Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BONE MARROW DONORS

    JAPAN

    04.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    MSgt Abraham Vallejo leads a team of volunteers to have a week-long bone marrow donor registry drive on Yokota AB.

