    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Invisible Shield

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Spc Chandler Coats and Pv2 Leif Jensen from 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, HHBN, I Corps, acted in a Public Service Announcement about the dangers of the pedestrian "Invisible Shield" on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 28, 2023. The purpose of this PSA was to raise awareness for pedestrian safety by showing how unsafe it is for pedestrians to view themselves as having an invisible shield. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 22:51
    Category: PSA
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    safety
    vigilance
    traffic
    army
