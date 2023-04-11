Spc Chandler Coats and Pv2 Leif Jensen from 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, HHBN, I Corps, acted in a Public Service Announcement about the dangers of the pedestrian "Invisible Shield" on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 28, 2023. The purpose of this PSA was to raise awareness for pedestrian safety by showing how unsafe it is for pedestrians to view themselves as having an invisible shield. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 22:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|879423
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-WB532-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109571400
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Invisible Shield, by PFC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
