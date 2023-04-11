The Invisible Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc Chandler Coats and Pv2 Leif Jensen from 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, HHBN, I Corps, acted in a Public Service Announcement about the dangers of the pedestrian "Invisible Shield" on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 28, 2023. The purpose of this PSA was to raise awareness for pedestrian safety by showing how unsafe it is for pedestrians to view themselves as having an invisible shield. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery)